Zandile Gumede’s supporters hit back at SACP
This after the SACP in eThekwini called for the ANC to remove her or risk facing the wrath of the community.
DURBAN - Supporters of eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede have lashed out at the South African Communist Party (SACP), saying the party brought no value to the tripartite alliance and has no business commenting on Gumede.
Mzomuhle Dube - a staunch supporter of Gumede - was speaking ahead of an African National Congress PEC in KwaZulu-Natal meeting which was expected to discuss Gumede’s fate.
This after the SACP in eThekwini called for the ANC to remove her or risk facing the wrath of the community.
Gumede was facing charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to a 2016 waste collection tender.
The ANC placed Gumede on special leave in June, saying it needed to ascertain how the charges against her would impact the party.
It later extended the leave in July, saying it had not concluded its investigation.
On Thursday, the SACP in eThekwini threatened to mobilise its members against Gumede if she was not fired within the two weeks.
However, Gumede’s supporters said the SACP has no bite.
Dube said: “The last time I checked, there was no SACP in eThekwini. You’ll remember that the last time they tried to stage a march, there were about 15 people on the streets, so I don’t know whose wrath this person will feel.”
Gumede was expected to appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court next week Friday.
LISTEN: SACP in Durban calls for Zandile Gumede's head
More in Politics
-
Business Leadership SA supports draft Party Funding Act regulations
-
ANC NEC disbands Western Cape PEC
-
Ramaphosa has constitutional duty to ensure PP's effectiveness, court told
-
ANC, Busa, BLSA to make voices heard on Political Party Funding Act
-
KZN ANC committee to discuss Zandile Gumede’s future
-
Ramaphosa must not act against Gordhan just yet - lawyer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.