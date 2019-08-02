Zandile Gumede’s supporters hit back at SACP

This after the SACP in eThekwini called for the ANC to remove her or risk facing the wrath of the community.

DURBAN - Supporters of eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede have lashed out at the South African Communist Party (SACP), saying the party brought no value to the tripartite alliance and has no business commenting on Gumede.

Mzomuhle Dube - a staunch supporter of Gumede - was speaking ahead of an African National Congress PEC in KwaZulu-Natal meeting which was expected to discuss Gumede’s fate.

Gumede was facing charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to a 2016 waste collection tender.

The ANC placed Gumede on special leave in June, saying it needed to ascertain how the charges against her would impact the party.

It later extended the leave in July, saying it had not concluded its investigation.

On Thursday, the SACP in eThekwini threatened to mobilise its members against Gumede if she was not fired within the two weeks.

However, Gumede’s supporters said the SACP has no bite.

Dube said: “The last time I checked, there was no SACP in eThekwini. You’ll remember that the last time they tried to stage a march, there were about 15 people on the streets, so I don’t know whose wrath this person will feel.”

Gumede was expected to appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court next week Friday.

