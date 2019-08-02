Tshwane municipal workers to return to work following wage agreement
The City of Tshwane committed to no longer paying its senior executives, an 18% salary increase until it had gone through a benchmarking exercise.
JOHANNESBURG - Unions representing striking municipal workers said their members were back at work and services in the City of Tshwane were expected to resume on Friday.
The South African Municipal Workers' Union and the Independent Municipal Allied Trade Union (Imatu) reached an agreement around midnight following a week of chaos in the capital over pay disparities.
The unions also agreed to restore law and order in the city.
Imatu's Rudy de Bruin said they were pleased with the settlement agreement.
“It was some form of compensation that was negotiated is for employees that did not receive a benefit from the increase that was given to other employees of the city,” he said.
WATCH: City of Tshwane and unions reach deal
