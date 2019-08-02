Tshwane municipal workers to return to work following wage agreement

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
Go

Tshwane municipal workers to return to work following wage agreement

The City of Tshwane committed to no longer paying its senior executives, an 18% salary increase until it had gone through a benchmarking exercise.

City of Tshwane municipal workers protest in the city centre demanding an 18% salary increase. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
City of Tshwane municipal workers protest in the city centre demanding an 18% salary increase. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Unions representing striking municipal workers said their members were back at work and services in the City of Tshwane were expected to resume on Friday.

The South African Municipal Workers' Union and the Independent Municipal Allied Trade Union (Imatu) reached an agreement around midnight following a week of chaos in the capital over pay disparities.

The City of Tshwane committed to no longer paying its senior executives an 18% salary increase until it had gone through a benchmarking exercise.

The unions also agreed to restore law and order in the city.

Imatu's Rudy de Bruin said they were pleased with the settlement agreement.

“It was some form of compensation that was negotiated is for employees that did not receive a benefit from the increase that was given to other employees of the city,” he said.

WATCH: City of Tshwane and unions reach deal

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA