Trio nabbed for possession of gemstones worth about R2 million
It has since been established that the gemstones had been stolen during a burglary that took place at Kleinsee in March this year.
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks in the Northern Cape have arrested three suspects for the possession of gemstones worth an estimated R2 million.
The trio was apprehended during a joint operation between the Hawks and police in Kuruman on Thursday.
About 1,200 stones were seized during the operation.
It has since been established that the gemstones had been stolen during a burglary that took place at Kleinsee in March this year.
The Hawks' Nomthandazo Mnisi said: “The trio is expected to appear in the Kuruman Magistrates Court of Monday to face charges of illegal possession of f stolen property and contravention of the Precious Stones Act.”
#sapsNC #Hawks arrested 3 suspects for possession of stolen gemstones. About 1205 stones were seized from the suspects and preliminary investigations have since established that the gemstones valued at approximately R2 million. NPhttps://t.co/PcD9C9c4Xm pic.twitter.com/NlqPbovMMS— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 2, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Some shop owners, vendors in Joburg CBD refuse to trade after police clashes
-
Mkhwebane to study latest court ruling against her
-
Stuart Baxter quits as Bafana Bafana head coach
-
No racial profiling happening in medical scheme industry, inquiry told
-
District Six land ruling hailed as a major victory for the whole country
-
ANC NEC disbands Western Cape PEC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.