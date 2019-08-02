Trio nabbed for possession of gemstones worth about R2 million

It has since been established that the gemstones had been stolen during a burglary that took place at Kleinsee in March this year.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks in the Northern Cape have arrested three suspects for the possession of gemstones worth an estimated R2 million.

The trio was apprehended during a joint operation between the Hawks and police in Kuruman on Thursday.

About 1,200 stones were seized during the operation.

It has since been established that the gemstones had been stolen during a burglary that took place at Kleinsee in March this year.

The Hawks' Nomthandazo Mnisi said: “The trio is expected to appear in the Kuruman Magistrates Court of Monday to face charges of illegal possession of f stolen property and contravention of the Precious Stones Act.”