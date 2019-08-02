Omotoso’s sex trafficking trial postponed
The Nigerian televangelist and two women appeared in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday after the trial started afresh before a new judge on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - The sex trafficking trial of pastor Timothy Omotoso has been postponed until Monday.
The Nigerian televangelist and two women appeared in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday after the trial started afresh before a new judge this week.
They faced a string of charges including rape, human trafficking and racketeering.
The trial was remanded in order for the State to obtain a new authorisation certificate to centralise all the charges against Omotoso and two others.
The defence has argued the court didn't have the jurisdiction for charges that were allegedly committed outside of Port Elizabeth.
Defence advocate Peter Daubermann listed the areas including Bloemfontein, Secunda and Umhlanga.
There were also offences that allegedly took place outside of South Africa.
The State was expected to call witnesses to detail alleged sexual abuse, while they were congregants at Omotoso's church.
