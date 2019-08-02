Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold in Tokyo
Tatjana Schoenmaker bagged the gold in the 200m breaststroke with an impressive new World Cup record time of 2:22.35.
CAPE TOWN - Tatjana Schoenmaker won her first FINA Swimming World Cup gold medal at Tokyo’s Tatsumi International Swimming Centre on Friday.
Schoenmaker bagged the gold in the 200m breaststroke with an impressive new World Cup record time of 2:22.35.
This came after she finished second to claim the silver medal in the Women's 200m breaststroke event at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea last week.
The silver and bronze in the race went to Japan’s Reona Aoki and Spain’s Jessica Vall Montero respectively in 2:24.33 and 2:25.32.
Schoenmaker would take on the 100m breaststroke on Saturday.
Popular in Sport
-
Stuart Baxter quits as Bafana Bafana head coach
-
Kings appoint Kempson amid World Rugby Level 3 certification confusion
-
Erasmus pleased with Auckland camp ahead of Argentina decider
-
PSL releases 2019/20 season Absa Premiership fixtures
-
K-League blasts Juventus 'deception' over Ronaldo no-show
-
Fauletau out of Rugby World Cup with broken collar bone
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.