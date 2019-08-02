Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold in Tokyo

Tatjana Schoenmaker bagged the gold in the 200m breaststroke with an impressive new World Cup record time of 2:22.35.

CAPE TOWN - Tatjana Schoenmaker won her first FINA Swimming World Cup gold medal at Tokyo’s Tatsumi International Swimming Centre on Friday.

Schoenmaker bagged the gold in the 200m breaststroke with an impressive new World Cup record time of 2:22.35.

This came after she finished second to claim the silver medal in the Women's 200m breaststroke event at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea last week.

The silver and bronze in the race went to Japan’s Reona Aoki and Spain’s Jessica Vall Montero respectively in 2:24.33 and 2:25.32.

Schoenmaker would take on the 100m breaststroke on Saturday.