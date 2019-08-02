Stuart Baxter quits as Bafana Bafana head coach
Stuart Baxter has resigned as the head coach of Bafana Bafana.
JOHANNESBURG - Stuart Baxter has confirmed his resignation as Bafana Bafana coach with immediate effect.
At a press briefing in Houghton, Johannesburg on Friday morning, Baxter confirmed his departure from the national team post for the second time.
Stuart Baxter: "Someone should continue with this project and therefore am resigning as @BafanaBafana coach."— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 2, 2019
He had previously coached Bafana between 2004 and 2005.
The 65-year-old leaves the job after a disappointing 2019 Africa Cup of Nation campaign in Egypt.
South Africa were eliminated from the tournament after losing 2-1 to Nigeria in the quarterfinals. The team’s lacklustre showing was blamed on Baxter’s resistance to playing Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch, who went into the tournament as the South African Player of the Year.
Following his reappointment in 2017, Baxter failed to qualify South Africa for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
On the team’s return to South Africa from the continental tournament in July, the coach stated that he did not fear leaving the Bafana post for the second time, adding that he had turned down a number of offers.
Baxter said at the press conference that the decision to resign had been his personal decision.
He added that the decision had nothing to do with money, saying that there was no monetary settlement. He said that the figures quoted about his salary in the media were "embarrassingly way off the mark".
