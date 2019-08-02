Some shop owners, vendors in Joburg CBD refuse to trade after police clashes

JOHANNESBURG - Some foreign shop owners in the Johannesburg CBD have closed their doors on Friday morning following clashes with police during a search and seizure operation.

Officers on Thursday targeted shops allegedly selling counterfeit goods, leading to running battles with business operators.

It was not business as usual in the Johannesburg CBD this morning.

Foreign shop owners were not operating, fearing that the police would return to the area.

Street vendors have also decided not to operate this morning after yesterday’s violence.

Shop owners were seen attacking police vans with stones. The police retaliated by firing rubber bullets, leaving dozens injured.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg police said that they would not allow counterfeit goods to be sold in the city.