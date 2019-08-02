Some shop owners, vendors in Joburg CBD refuse to trade after police clashes
Officers on Thursday targeted shops allegedly selling counterfeit goods, leading to running battles with business operators.
JOHANNESBURG - Some foreign shop owners in the Johannesburg CBD have closed their doors on Friday morning following clashes with police during a search and seizure operation.
Officers on Thursday targeted shops allegedly selling counterfeit goods, leading to running battles with business operators.
It was not business as usual in the Johannesburg CBD this morning.
Foreign shop owners were not operating, fearing that the police would return to the area.
Street vendors have also decided not to operate this morning after yesterday’s violence.
Shop owners were seen attacking police vans with stones. The police retaliated by firing rubber bullets, leaving dozens injured.
Meanwhile, Johannesburg police said that they would not allow counterfeit goods to be sold in the city.
Popular in Local
-
Stuart Baxter quits as Bafana Bafana head coach
-
Mkhwebane to study latest court ruling against her
-
Joburg police deny vendors' claims of inhumane treatment during raids
-
Joburg taxi boss shot and killed in Heidelberg
-
Court finds Land Reform Minister non-compliant in District Six matter
-
Street vendors, law enforcement clash in JHB CBD
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.