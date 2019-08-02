Safa to begin process of looking for new Bafana coach
Stuart Baxter confirmed his resignation on Friday morning, just two years into his five-year contract with the national team.
JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana would now begin the process of looking for a new coach after Stuart Baxter resigned from his position with immediate effect.
The 65-year-old confirmed his resignation on Friday morning, just two years into his five-year contract with the national team.
The South African Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Russell Paul confirmed that the association's technical team would meet on Saturday to discuss Baxter’s successor before making an announcement.
“We’ll take direction from them and we’ll either issue a statement sometime tomorrow afternoon or during the course of next week. But the intention would be to try and resolve something before the end of August.”
Bafana were next in action in September when they would take part in a friendly match.
Safa insisted the man who would take over from Baxter would have a strong foundation to build from, with both the under 17 and under 20 sides having reached their respective age group world cups in the last few years.
The next Bafana coach would be 16th appointment since 1992, and he would be tasked with qualifying the team for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
