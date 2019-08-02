SA to highlight role of women in peace, security
South Africa was working on a project it has identified for its Presidency of the United Nations powerhouse in October.
PRETORIA - South Africa would use its Presidency of the United Nations Security Council in October to highlight to the role of women in peace and security.
Speaking at a meeting to adopt the country’s stance on this issue, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said women must be involved in making peace and should not be excluded when power was being exercised.
Pandor said countries outside of Africa were using the continent as a base for conflict.
She urged non-governmental organisations to monitor the peacekeeping roles of the United Nations and the African Union.
“UN member states, in coordination with UN woman, are working on a draft resolution on women, peace and security that we hope will be unanimously adopted during our Presidency,” she said
She said no woman started a war, but millions of women were victims of war.
