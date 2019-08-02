Ramaphosa has constitutional duty to ensure PP's effectiveness, court told
Legal representatives for Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane have accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of failing to uphold his constitutional duties by joining in insults against her.
JOHANNESBURG - Legal representatives for Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane have accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of failing to uphold his constitutional duties by joining in insults against her.
The case between the president and the Public Protector was heard in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.
It related to the pension payout to former South African Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay when he took early retirement.
Mkhwebane found that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan improperly and unlawfully approved the payout for Pillay who later returned to the revenue service on a fixed-term contract in the same position.
She wanted the president to take action against Gordhan but Ramaphosa was challenging this.
Advocate Dali Mpofu represented the Public Protector: "The president, let alone Mr Gordhan who has the same duty, for the president who has a constitutional duty to assist the Public Protector, to ensure her effectiveness, to ensure that her dignity is maintained in terms of Section 181, constitutional duties..."
Judgment has been reserved.
More in Politics
-
ANC, Busa, BLSA to make voices heard on Political Party Funding Act
-
KZN ANC committee to discuss Zandile Gumede’s future
-
Ramaphosa must not act against Gordhan just yet - lawyer
-
Calls for review of certain provisions of Political Party Funding Act
-
DA mayor in Matzikama Municipality ousted in no-confidence motion
-
KZN legislature approves Appropriation Bill
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.