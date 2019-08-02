View all in Latest
Ramaphosa has constitutional duty to ensure PP's effectiveness, court told

Legal representatives for Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane have accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of failing to uphold his constitutional duties by joining in insults against her.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Legal representatives for Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane have accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of failing to uphold his constitutional duties by joining in insults against her.

The case between the president and the Public Protector was heard in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

It related to the pension payout to former South African Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay when he took early retirement.

Mkhwebane found that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan improperly and unlawfully approved the payout for Pillay who later returned to the revenue service on a fixed-term contract in the same position.

She wanted the president to take action against Gordhan but Ramaphosa was challenging this.

Advocate Dali Mpofu represented the Public Protector: "The president, let alone Mr Gordhan who has the same duty, for the president who has a constitutional duty to assist the Public Protector, to ensure her effectiveness, to ensure that her dignity is maintained in terms of Section 181, constitutional duties..."

Judgment has been reserved.

