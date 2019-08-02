Petrol to go up, diesel and paraffin to decrease in August

JOHANNESBURG – The Energy Department has announced that the price of petrol would go up by 11 cents per litre in August.

In a statement released on Friday night, the department said diesel and paraffin would decrease.

Diesel would drop by between 13.29 cents and 14.29 cents per litre while the wholesale price for illuminating paraffin would decrease by 2 cents per litre.

“The rand appreciated against the US dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period. The average rand/US dollar exchange rate for the period 28 June 2019 to 01 August 2019 was 14.0709 compared to 14.6227 during the previous period,” the statement read.