Omotoso a prohibited person in SA, Home Affairs confirms

It remains unclear when witnesses will be called to testify in fresh proceedings in the sex trafficking trial of Pastor Timothy Omotoso.

CAPE TOWN - It remains unclear when witnesses will be called to testify in fresh proceedings in the sex trafficking trial of Pastor Timothy Omotoso.

The trial resumed under a new judge in the Port Elizabeth High Court this week.

But the court first had to deal with a defence application to compel the State to provide more information on the charges against the televangelist and two women, which include rape and human trafficking.

Defence Advocate Peter Daubermann argued the charges were vague and did not specify details like the times, dates and places of the alleged offences.

Despite this, Judge Irma Schoeman on Thursday dismissed the application for more detailed charges.

Schoeman found the defence was supplied with sufficient information to counter the State's case.

Following the ruling, Daubermann asked for a postponement until Friday to consult with his clients.

It's unclear whether the State will call its first witness today or whether there will be further objections raised by the defence.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs served Omotoso with papers confirming he was a prohibited person in South Africa.

This after his application to have his prohibited status lifted was dismissed.