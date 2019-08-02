No need to panic over hepatitis E in some pork products, says scientist
Doctor Stephen Korsman said that consumers should cook all pork properly as this will render the hepatitis E virus non-infectious.
CAPE TOWN - A National Health Laboratory Service scientist said there was no need to panic over pork.
This despite tests having found traces of the Hepatitis E virus in some pork products sold in Cape Town.
As part of a research project, virologists bought pork products, from two different shops to test for hepatitis E.
Through a laboratory process called a polymerase chain reaction, the presence of the virus was detected in two liver spreads.
Korsman said, however, there was no cause for concern as antibodies against hepatitis E were found in a typical pattern of slow levels of infection in the population as people got older.
The scientist said that the risks came from uncooked or inadequately cooked pig-derived products.
The Hepatitis virus can cause jaundice, lack of appetite and nausea.
In rare cases, it may lead to acute liver failure.
