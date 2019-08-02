Mondo Mazwai appointed new head of Competition Tribunal

Mondo Mazwai, who is the organisation's first black female chair, took over from Norman Manoim who served two terms at the tribunal.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Mondo Mazwai as the new chairperson of the Competition Tribunal on Friday.

The president also appointed Thando Vilakazi as a part-time member.

The tribunal welcomed all the reappointments and wished all the members well.