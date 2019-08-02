Mkhwebane to study latest court ruling against her

The court found parts of Mkhwebane's report invalid and directed the remedial action of those implicated in the Bapo Ba Mogale matter be reviewed and set aside.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that she had noted a ruling by the High Court in Pretoria and would study the findings after portions of her report relating to the controversial Bapo Ba Mogale's missing millions was set aside.

The report - which was released in 2017 - detailed how more than R200 million paid by mines as royalties into the North West community's bank account had disappeared.

On Wednesday, the court found parts of Mkhwebane's report invalid and directed the remedial action of those implicated be reviewed and set aside.

The application was brought by Hugh Eiser, an attorney who represented the community of Bapo Ba Mogale, and Abel Dlamini who was the administrator in the matter which dated back to 2012.

The report made adverse findings against the pair in their involvement in the case of the missing millions of the Bapo community on whose land Lonmin mines.

Dlamini was accused of being paid exorbitant amounts relating to the construction of Bapo Ba Mogale Palace - which cost over R100 million - despite about R29 million being set aside for the project.

Eiser was accused of being interdicted from representing the community among other allegations.

He said Mkhwebane should have never opposed their application in the first place.

“She must be stopped. This waste of taxpayer’s money must be stopped.”

Mkhwebane said she would announce the way forward after studying the ruling.