Minister praises outgoing Sapo CEO Mark Barnes for strengthening institution

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has praised outgoing Post Office CEO Mark Barnes for what she calls his immense contribution to the state-owned entity.

Barnes resigned after three-and-a-half years at the helm.

The SOE said that he had resigned over differences with the board on the company's future strategy.

The minister praised Barnes for playing an integral role in strengthening the organisation.

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications said that he ensured that the post office discharged its legislative mandate in the face of serious financial challenges.

Post Office board member Charles Nwaila said that Barnes was instrumental in clearing the backlog in its depots that affected the delivery of items to customers.

“That backlog has moved because we bought more trucks.”

The Post Office said its outgoing CEO was leaving the state-owned entity as a well-oiled machine.