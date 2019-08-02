Meek Mill praises Kim Kardashian West for criminal justice reform work

Meek Mill - who has been doing his own work on criminal justice reform - though it was great that high profile stars like Kim Kardashian West have used their platform to help others.

LONDON - Meek Mill has praised Kim Kardashian West for her work on criminal justice reform and thought more people should use their platform too.

The 32-year-old rapper - who has been doing his own work on criminal justice reform - thought it was great that high profile stars like Kim have used their platform to help others.

He said: "Everybody that's using their platform helps. I think she's doing a lot of good work. She's doing a lot of work, more than other people who have platforms who might even [have come] from that situation. So, big ups to her and big ups to everybody that's working for a better cause - not even just for reform."

And Mill - who was sentenced to two to four years in prison in 2018 after he violated the terms of his parole stemming from a drug and weapons conviction in 2008 - has urged others to not let the system beat them.

He added to Access Hollywood: "Don't let it happen to you, let it happen for you. I went through everything I went through and I came out of it and turned it into my situation, like doing reform and trying to shed light on the system through my platform ... Keep your head up. You have people like us fighting in your corner. Never really lose hope, keep fighting."

Mill was recently honoured by his hometown for his work on criminal justice reform.

The rapper's native Philadelphia declared 15-17 March 'Meek Mill Weekend' in recognition of his contributions to hip-hop and bringing national attention to justice reform.

City and state officials met with Mill - whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams - at City Hall on Thursday to reveal the honour, and the Trauma hitmaker thanked his family and others including State Senator Sharif Street and City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson.

Mill was joined at the event by his seven-year-old son, Murad, and credited the youngster as one of the driving forces behind his philanthropic efforts as he was keen to "fight for young kids".

He said: "I think we deserve better. I'm trying to fight for young kids that I've spent time with and sat in prison with. I've been to prison a few times for probation violations, but the one time my city of Philadelphia showed me support is the one time I came out of prison."