Masiphumelele residents rebuild homes but fear next fire disaster
Over 1,200 people were left homeless after Sunday's blaze gutted their shacks.
CAPE TOWN - Masiphumelele residents who were displaced by a fire have quickly rebuilt the structures they lost.
Over 1,200 people were left homeless after Sunday's blaze gutted their shacks.
One person died and several others were injured.
It was not the first time this area has been hit by a massive fire, there have been several over the last five years.
When EWN visited Masiphumelele in the aftermath of the blaze, Eugenia Siwela - like hundreds of other affected residents - was still dazed and trying to figure out her next steps.
On Thursday, the area was completely transformed, with most shacks - like Siwela's - already erected, although missing the bare necessities.
"I don't have a bed, I don't have a cupboard, I don't have anything."
Siwela, like community leader Maswazi Nkosi, was fearful of another fire wrecking their lives as they've experienced year in, year out.
"You can imagine, a fire has affected me, twice, maybe next time you're going to be inside the shack, and maybe you're going to be burnt down."
Popular in Local
-
Tourists cancelling SA trips due to attacks - tour guide
-
Mkhwebane to study latest court ruling against her
-
Street vendors, law enforcement clash in JHB CBD
-
Joburg police to monitor CBD after violent protests
-
City of Tshwane, unions reach deal to end municipal workers' strike
-
Ramaphosa has constitutional duty to ensure PP's effectiveness, court told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.