Masiphumelele residents rebuild homes but fear next fire disaster

Over 1,200 people were left homeless after Sunday's blaze gutted their shacks.

CAPE TOWN - Masiphumelele residents who were displaced by a fire have quickly rebuilt the structures they lost.

One person died and several others were injured.

It was not the first time this area has been hit by a massive fire, there have been several over the last five years.

When EWN visited Masiphumelele in the aftermath of the blaze, Eugenia Siwela - like hundreds of other affected residents - was still dazed and trying to figure out her next steps.

On Thursday, the area was completely transformed, with most shacks - like Siwela's - already erected, although missing the bare necessities.

"I don't have a bed, I don't have a cupboard, I don't have anything."

Siwela, like community leader Maswazi Nkosi, was fearful of another fire wrecking their lives as they've experienced year in, year out.

"You can imagine, a fire has affected me, twice, maybe next time you're going to be inside the shack, and maybe you're going to be burnt down."