Makhura calls for more policing in Joburg CBD after clashes during raid

Street vendors stoned police vehicles when police tried to seize fake goods from them.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter
Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura joined calls for more policing in the Johannesburg CBD after Thursday's clashes when police tried to seize fake goods from street vendors.

There was a tense standoff leading to officers firing rubber bullets after their cars were stoned.

In a tweet from the premier's official account, Makhura described the action as a "despicable crime against the state" and said this would never be tolerated.

He said the operation Okae Molao would respond in full force to defend the rule of law.

His spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said police were not deterred.

“We cannot tolerate the undermining of the authority of the police. No one has the right to fight with the police. We’ve called the police to act and bring back stability in that area.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

