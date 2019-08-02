KZN ANC committee to discuss Zandile Gumede’s future

The ANC said it needed to ascertain how the charges against her would affect the party.

KWAZULU-NATAL - The ANC provincial executive committee in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to meet and discuss, among others, the future of eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede on Friday.

The party placed Gumede on special leave in June.

This was after she was charged in May with fraud, corruption and racketeering relating to a 2016 waste collection tender.

Following her forced leave of absence, Gumede's supporters launched various demonstrations in Durban.

They had been clear on two things: they said she was innocent until proven guilty and there was no basis for her leave.

Political analyst Xolani Dube said the decision taken by the provincial ANC leadership was populist and it may pose a public relations problem for the party.

“These populist decisions are coming back to bite us because no one knows what the reason behind was behind her leave.”

Dube said a high chance existed that Gumede may return to her position as she could not, as executive mayor, have issued the tender she was accused of doing.