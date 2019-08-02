KZN ANC committee to discuss Zandile Gumede’s future
The ANC said it needed to ascertain how the charges against her would affect the party.
KWAZULU-NATAL - The ANC provincial executive committee in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to meet and discuss, among others, the future of eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede on Friday.
The party placed Gumede on special leave in June.
This was after she was charged in May with fraud, corruption and racketeering relating to a 2016 waste collection tender.
The ANC said it needed to ascertain how the charges against her would affect the party.
Following her forced leave of absence, Gumede's supporters launched various demonstrations in Durban.
They had been clear on two things: they said she was innocent until proven guilty and there was no basis for her leave.
Political analyst Xolani Dube said the decision taken by the provincial ANC leadership was populist and it may pose a public relations problem for the party.
“These populist decisions are coming back to bite us because no one knows what the reason behind was behind her leave.”
Dube said a high chance existed that Gumede may return to her position as she could not, as executive mayor, have issued the tender she was accused of doing.
Timeline
More in Politics
-
Ramaphosa must not act against Gordhan just yet - lawyer
-
Calls for review of certain provisions of Political Party Funding Act
-
DA mayor in Matzikama Municipality ousted in no-confidence motion
-
KZN legislature approves Appropriation Bill
-
Ramaphosa's inaction against Gordhan doesn't mean he won't act, court told
-
IEC told to lower political funding declaration to R50k
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.