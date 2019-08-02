Kings appoint Kempson amid World Rugby Level 3 certification confusion

The Southern Kings said the majority shareholder in the Southern Kings has accepted the initial recommendation of the interviewing panel to abort the process of selecting a new head coach.

CAPE TOWN - The Southern Kings have confirmed on Friday that Rob Kempson would serve as the interim head coach until the position is filled.

In a statement by the Port Elizabeth-based franchise released on Friday, it was decided due to the events of the past few days centred around former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers, that the majority shareholder in the Southern Kings has accepted the initial recommendation of the interviewing panel to abort the process of selecting a new head coach.

The panel reported that they felt the process was undermined around the confusion of the World Rugby Level 3 certification. Also, persistent media leaks have further undermined the integrity of the process.

"The GRC wishes to thank the candidates who showed interest in the position as well as the interviewing panel for their commitment and diligence," said Loyiso Dotwana, chairman of the GRC.