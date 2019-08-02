Khayelitsha mom in 'shock and denial' after death of one of quadruplets

Baby Bubele Mafenuka died at a clinic on Thursday morning after suffering diarrhoea and vomiting the day before.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha family was in mourning after losing one of its quadruplets.

One of his sisters, Buncwele, was also admitted to a clinic for vomiting, but she has been discharged.

Bubele, Buncwele, Bunono and Buchule celebrated their first birthdays just last month.

A neighbour, Stella Booi, said the children’s grandmother frantically called her for help.

They used another neighbour's car to take the baby to the clinic, but he later died.

Booi said the mother was in a state of disbelief.

“She’s still in shock and denial.”

Inga Mafenuka made headlines in July last year after she gave birth to quadruplets at 29 weeks via C-section at Tygerberg Hospital.

The infants had to stay at the hospital for about two months.

