Chiefs part ways with Mario Booysen
Chiefs confirmed the departure of Mario Booysen ahead of the 2019/20 season after a mutual termination of his contract.
CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with defender Mario Booysen.
Chiefs confirmed the departure of another player ahead of the 2019/20 season after a mutual termination of his
contract.
In a statement released on Friday, the Glamour Boys said discussions for the termination of Booysen's contract
began at the end of last season.
Booysen arrived at Naturena in August 2018 and he was the tenth player to exit Amakhosi’s camp.
Player Updates!— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 2, 2019
Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the termination of contract by mutual consent of defender Mario Booysen.
The club wishes to thank Booysen for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.https://t.co/ektYRGBARu#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/AAE2xQkDqL
