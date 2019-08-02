Chiefs part ways with Mario Booysen

Chiefs confirmed the departure of Mario Booysen ahead of the 2019/20 season after a mutual termination of his contract.

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with defender Mario Booysen.

Chiefs confirmed the departure of another player ahead of the 2019/20 season after a mutual termination of his

contract.

In a statement released on Friday, the Glamour Boys said discussions for the termination of Booysen's contract

began at the end of last season.



Booysen arrived at Naturena in August 2018 and he was the tenth player to exit Amakhosi’s camp.