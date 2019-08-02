Joburg taxi boss shot and killed in Heidelberg

Terrence Ndlovu was the chairperson of the Heidelberg Taxi Association.

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg taxi boss has been shot and killed in Rathanda in Heidelberg.

Terrence Ndlovu was the chairperson of the Heidelberg Taxi Association.

The association said he was shot multiple times while he was sitting in his car with his colleague.

It's not clear why Ndlovu was killed but police are investigating.

Spokesperson Thivhulawi Tshilate said: "The chairperson was going home, and a car came in front of them and shots were fired. He lost control of the car and hit a tree. The chairperson died while receiving treatment in hospital."