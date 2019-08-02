Joburg police to monitor CBD after violent protests
Vendors went on the rampage on Thursday after police and metro police confiscated counterfeit goods.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police are set to continue monitoring the city's CBD on Friday morning after protests by street vendors.
Vendors went on the rampage on Thursday after police and metro police confiscated counterfeit goods.
A large contingent of metro and police raided stores in Jeppe Street but vendors became angry and retaliated.
They stoned police cars and overturned dust bins.
⚠️ALERT⚠️— David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) August 1, 2019
Riots in the Joburg CBD. Foreign Nationals attacking police officials. Jeppe Str is closed off at Troye, Delvers & Von Wielligh. @JoburgMPD deployed. Traffic is congested in the InnerCity due to vehicles being diverted. Avoid #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/0aaT5ViQCh
The police then used rubber bullets against them.
A vendor explained: “They treat us as if we are aliens, it’s an everyday thing.”
The vendors claimed the police used live ammunition but the police's Xoli Mbele said it was not true.
“No, there was no live ammunition used.”
In the process, several people were injured, and some were taken to hospital.
Popular in Local
-
Tourists cancelling SA trips due to attacks - tour guide
-
Street vendors, law enforcement clash in JHB CBD
-
Post Office closing some branches to cut costs
-
City of Tshwane, unions reach deal to end municipal workers' strike
-
Sarb: Africapacity must get banking license in order to buy VBS Bank
-
Durban’s Aerotropolis making progress: Economic Development MEC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.