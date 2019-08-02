View all in Latest
Go

Joburg police to monitor CBD after violent protests

Vendors went on the rampage on Thursday after police and metro police confiscated counterfeit goods.

The South African Police Service and Johannesburg Metro Police Department clashed with protesters in the central Johannesburg on Thursday, 1 August 2019. Picture: IntelligenceBureauSA/Facebook
The South African Police Service and Johannesburg Metro Police Department clashed with protesters in the central Johannesburg on Thursday, 1 August 2019. Picture: IntelligenceBureauSA/Facebook
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police are set to continue monitoring the city's CBD on Friday morning after protests by street vendors.

Vendors went on the rampage on Thursday after police and metro police confiscated counterfeit goods.

A large contingent of metro and police raided stores in Jeppe Street but vendors became angry and retaliated.

They stoned police cars and overturned dust bins.

The police then used rubber bullets against them.

A vendor explained: “They treat us as if we are aliens, it’s an everyday thing.”

The vendors claimed the police used live ammunition but the police's Xoli Mbele said it was not true.

“No, there was no live ammunition used.”

In the process, several people were injured, and some were taken to hospital.

