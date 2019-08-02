Joburg police to monitor CBD after violent protests

Vendors went on the rampage on Thursday after police and metro police confiscated counterfeit goods.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police are set to continue monitoring the city's CBD on Friday morning after protests by street vendors.

A large contingent of metro and police raided stores in Jeppe Street but vendors became angry and retaliated.

They stoned police cars and overturned dust bins.

⚠️ALERT⚠️

Riots in the Joburg CBD. Foreign Nationals attacking police officials. Jeppe Str is closed off at Troye, Delvers & Von Wielligh. @JoburgMPD deployed. Traffic is congested in the InnerCity due to vehicles being diverted. Avoid #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/0aaT5ViQCh — David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) August 1, 2019

The police then used rubber bullets against them.

A vendor explained: “They treat us as if we are aliens, it’s an everyday thing.”

The vendors claimed the police used live ammunition but the police's Xoli Mbele said it was not true.

“No, there was no live ammunition used.”

In the process, several people were injured, and some were taken to hospital.