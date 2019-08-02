Joburg police deny vendors' claims of inhumane treatment during raids

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
Go

Joburg police deny vendors' claims of inhumane treatment during raids

There was a tense standoff when both parties clashed on Thursday when metro police raided stalls trying to seize fake goods.

The South African Police Service and Johannesburg Metro Police Department clashed with protesters in the central Johannesburg on Thursday, 1 August 2019. Picture: IntelligenceBureauSA/Facebook
The South African Police Service and Johannesburg Metro Police Department clashed with protesters in the central Johannesburg on Thursday, 1 August 2019. Picture: IntelligenceBureauSA/Facebook
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - While some foreign street vendors have accused police of "inhumane treatment" after their stores were raided, the officers said they were only doing their job.

There was a tense standoff when both parties clashed on Thursday.

The clashes started when metro police raided stalls trying to seize fake goods.

Police fired rubber bullets after their cars were stoned.

Vendors claim that they were being terrorized almost every week, with their stock being seized.

But the police's Xoli Mbele said they were not going to allow counterfeit goods on the streets.

“They sell these fake clothes on a daily basis and we have to make sure we confiscate because the country is losing millions of rands.”

Meanwhile, Mbele said that those claiming that live ammunition was used should come forward with evidence.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA