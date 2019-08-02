Joburg police deny vendors' claims of inhumane treatment during raids

There was a tense standoff when both parties clashed on Thursday when metro police raided stalls trying to seize fake goods.

JOHANNESBURG - While some foreign street vendors have accused police of "inhumane treatment" after their stores were raided, the officers said they were only doing their job.

Police fired rubber bullets after their cars were stoned.

Vendors claim that they were being terrorized almost every week, with their stock being seized.

But the police's Xoli Mbele said they were not going to allow counterfeit goods on the streets.

“They sell these fake clothes on a daily basis and we have to make sure we confiscate because the country is losing millions of rands.”

Meanwhile, Mbele said that those claiming that live ammunition was used should come forward with evidence.