IPAF grilled on disclosure of doctors' info to medical schemes

The organisation, which also works with the schemes, said it helped doctors with peer reviews to make sure that they were compliant.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG- The Independent Practitioners Association Foundation (IPAF) faced difficult questions about its role in alleged racial profiling by medical schemes.

The organisation, which also works with the schemes, said it helped doctors with peer reviews to make sure that they were compliant.

But this prompted inquiry chair Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to probe how far the foundation went to disclose information about doctors to medical schemes.

The inquiry was looking into alleged racial profiling by medical schemes.

Doctor Elijah Nkosi of the Independent Practitioners Foundation found himself walking a tight rope before Advocate Ngcukaitobi’s panel.

Panel: “Do doctors know that you are contracted by medical schemes when you peer review them?”

“They join the foundation voluntarily,” Nkosi answered.

Doctors said they were targeted by schemes and their forensic investigators and Nkosi had to say what the foundation’s role was in all this.

Panel: “It looks like the peer review is intended to make sure that doctors get better paid?”

“You need to be mindful of costs where benefits are limited - the peer review is outcomes-based not costs based,” Nkosi said.

The foundation promised to confidentially disclose more accounts of how doctors had been victimised by investigators who were eyeing bonuses.

