IPAF grilled on disclosure of doctors' info to medical schemes
The organisation, which also works with the schemes, said it helped doctors with peer reviews to make sure that they were compliant.
JOHANNESBURG- The Independent Practitioners Association Foundation (IPAF) faced difficult questions about its role in alleged racial profiling by medical schemes.
The organisation, which also works with the schemes, said it helped doctors with peer reviews to make sure that they were compliant.
But this prompted inquiry chair Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to probe how far the foundation went to disclose information about doctors to medical schemes.
The inquiry was looking into alleged racial profiling by medical schemes.
Doctor Elijah Nkosi of the Independent Practitioners Foundation found himself walking a tight rope before Advocate Ngcukaitobi’s panel.
Panel: “Do doctors know that you are contracted by medical schemes when you peer review them?”
“They join the foundation voluntarily,” Nkosi answered.
Doctors said they were targeted by schemes and their forensic investigators and Nkosi had to say what the foundation’s role was in all this.
Panel: “It looks like the peer review is intended to make sure that doctors get better paid?”
“You need to be mindful of costs where benefits are limited - the peer review is outcomes-based not costs based,” Nkosi said.
The foundation promised to confidentially disclose more accounts of how doctors had been victimised by investigators who were eyeing bonuses.
Popular in Local
-
Tourists cancelling SA trips due to attacks - tour guide
-
Joburg police to monitor CBD after violent protests
-
City of Tshwane, unions reach deal to end municipal workers' strike
-
Street vendors, law enforcement clash in JHB CBD
-
Post Office closing some branches to cut costs
-
Sapo confident CEO's resignation won't hurt SOE
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.