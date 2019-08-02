Health Dept: Coding for medical scheme benefits confusing
The department gave evidence at the Section 59 inquiry into allegations of racial profiling in Centurion.
CENTURION - The Health Department’s deputy director-general Dr Anban Pillay said the coding for medical scheme benefits was so confusing that even administrative assistants called him to ask which codes to use.
Pillay said there was a gap between what medical schemes expected and what doctors used on the coding system.
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi was not impressed that the Health Department didn’t make a written submission.
“So you got the invitation yesterday… It’s not clear why because invitations were sent weeks ago.”
At the crux of the department’s submission was that no one knew how doctors should be billing.
The department said the coding was at the centre of its efforts to normalise the situation.
