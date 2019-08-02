Gugulethu duo given hefty sentences for Eric Wiese's murder

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
Go

Gugulethu duo given hefty sentences for Eric Wiese's murder

Former Naspers financial director Eric Wiese died of manual strangulation and several items including cellphones, jewellery, backpacks and wine were stolen from his home.

FILE: Police at the home of murdered former Naspers finance director Eric Wiese on 5 August 2017. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
FILE: Police at the home of murdered former Naspers finance director Eric Wiese on 5 August 2017. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Gugulethu couple has received hefty sentences for the murder of former Naspers financial director Eric Wiese.

Vuyolwethu Mgemane and Nomfundo Mtshawu were sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

The 80-year-old man was assaulted and killed at his Higgovale home in August 2017.

About two months after they were convicted of the murder of 80-year-old Wiese, Vuyolwethu Mgemane was sentenced to life behind bars for murder and an additional 15 years for robbery.

His girlfriend, Nomfundo Mtshawu, was slapped with a 25-year sentence.

Wiese died of manual strangulation and several items including cellphones, jewellery, backpacks and wine were stolen from his home.

It's believed Wiese was in his garden when he was attacked.

A trail of blood from the elderly man's garage suggested he was then dragged inside his home where he was murdered.

The Gugulethu couple has a list of previous convictions dating back to 2001 for crimes such as theft, housebreaking and possessing a dangerous weapon.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA