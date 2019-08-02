Gugulethu duo given hefty sentences for Eric Wiese's murder

Former Naspers financial director Eric Wiese died of manual strangulation and several items including cellphones, jewellery, backpacks and wine were stolen from his home.

CAPE TOWN - A Gugulethu couple has received hefty sentences for the murder of former Naspers financial director Eric Wiese.

Vuyolwethu Mgemane and Nomfundo Mtshawu were sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

The 80-year-old man was assaulted and killed at his Higgovale home in August 2017.

About two months after they were convicted of the murder of 80-year-old Wiese, Vuyolwethu Mgemane was sentenced to life behind bars for murder and an additional 15 years for robbery.

His girlfriend, Nomfundo Mtshawu, was slapped with a 25-year sentence.

Wiese died of manual strangulation and several items including cellphones, jewellery, backpacks and wine were stolen from his home.

It's believed Wiese was in his garden when he was attacked.

A trail of blood from the elderly man's garage suggested he was then dragged inside his home where he was murdered.

The Gugulethu couple has a list of previous convictions dating back to 2001 for crimes such as theft, housebreaking and possessing a dangerous weapon.