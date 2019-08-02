Govt condemns JHB violent clash between traders, law enforcement

The justice, crime and prevention cluster said it was appalled by a mob that tried to stop law enforcement agencies from carrying out their duties.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has condemned in the strongest terms the recent acts of violence and criminality that occurred in the Johannesburg CBD.

Police officers clashed with foreign shop owners on Thursday during a raid to seize counterfeit goods.

The justice, crime and prevention cluster said it was appalled by a mob that tried to stop law enforcement agencies from carrying out their duties.

WATCH: Joburg Vendors: We're being terrorised

The Gauteng premier's office has confirmed David Makhura met with Police Minister Beki Cele and the provincial the police commissioner on Friday on the matter.

Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said: “An instruction was very simple, make sure that authority of the state was restored and the law must take its cause. We are looking forward to make sure that there is stability.”

Meanwhile, Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba visited the CBD on Friday afternoon accompanied by MMC for Safety Michael Sun and heads of law enforcement agencies.

Mashaba said the full might of the law must be upheld.

“We urge the police to look into the matter urgently and establish what exactly happened and how come our law enforcement agencies were attacked in this matter.”