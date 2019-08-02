Fourth Ebola case detected in Goma after husband and daughter infected - govt
The new case is the wife of a man who died of the virus earlier this week. Their daughter also tested positive for Ebola, according to a government news bulletin.
GOMA - A fourth case of Ebola has been confirmed in the eastern Congo city of Goma, the government said late on Thursday, marking a rapid escalation of the disease in the city of more than 1 million people which borders Rwanda.
The new case is the wife of a man who died of the virus earlier this week. Their daughter also tested positive for Ebola, according to a government news bulletin.
The man died on Wednesday after he sought treatment too late and was already bleeding, authorities said. These latest cases are not linked to the first case, authorities say.
Nearly 200 contacts of the man have been tracked down and nearly 160 of them vaccinated, according to the government.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabweans to feel the pinch as electricity prices more than double
-
The life cycle of the Ebola virus
-
Zim cops run out of traffic fine books
-
Border friction in DR Congo on anniversary of Ebola outbreak
-
Mozambique govt, opposition Renamo sign historic peace pact
-
Third Ebola case detected in DR Congo's Goma: medical source
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.