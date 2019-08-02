Fourth Ebola case detected in Goma after husband and daughter infected - govt

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
Go

Fourth Ebola case detected in Goma after husband and daughter infected - govt

The new case is the wife of a man who died of the virus earlier this week. Their daughter also tested positive for Ebola, according to a government news bulletin.

Health workers who facilitate Ebola vaccinations. Picture: WHO.
Health workers who facilitate Ebola vaccinations. Picture: WHO.
one hour ago

GOMA - A fourth case of Ebola has been confirmed in the eastern Congo city of Goma, the government said late on Thursday, marking a rapid escalation of the disease in the city of more than 1 million people which borders Rwanda.

The new case is the wife of a man who died of the virus earlier this week. Their daughter also tested positive for Ebola, according to a government news bulletin.

The man died on Wednesday after he sought treatment too late and was already bleeding, authorities said. These latest cases are not linked to the first case, authorities say.

Nearly 200 contacts of the man have been tracked down and nearly 160 of them vaccinated, according to the government.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA