Fourth Ebola case detected in Goma after husband and daughter infected - govt

The new case is the wife of a man who died of the virus earlier this week. Their daughter also tested positive for Ebola, according to a government news bulletin.

GOMA - A fourth case of Ebola has been confirmed in the eastern Congo city of Goma, the government said late on Thursday, marking a rapid escalation of the disease in the city of more than 1 million people which borders Rwanda.

The new case is the wife of a man who died of the virus earlier this week. Their daughter also tested positive for Ebola, according to a government news bulletin.

The man died on Wednesday after he sought treatment too late and was already bleeding, authorities said. These latest cases are not linked to the first case, authorities say.

Nearly 200 contacts of the man have been tracked down and nearly 160 of them vaccinated, according to the government.