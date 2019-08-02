First Miss Venezuela crowned after ditching contestants' measurements
Thalia Olvino prevailed in Caracas after organisers - facing criticism for the contest's primary focus on physical appearance - said they wanted to push back against stereotypes.
CARACAS - A 19-year-old student has been crowned Miss Venezuela, becoming the first winner of the annual pageant since it opted not to publish contestants' waist, hip and bust measurements.
Thalia Olvino prevailed in Caracas on Thursday after organisers -- facing criticism for the contest's primary focus on physical appearance -- said they wanted to push back against stereotypes about what an ideal woman looks like.
"I did this with all my heart and total dedication," Olvino said after the pageant -- during which contestants paraded on stage in swimsuits nevertheless.
In the past presenters would tell the audience the exact size of each contestant, many of whom underwent cosmetic surgery and followed strict diets to achieve the supposedly ideal physique: a 90-centimetre (36- inch) bust, 60-centimetre waist and 90-centimetre hips.
But this year organizers tried to shift the focus, quizzing the contestants about their character.
"Determination", "excellence" and "initiative," marketing student Olvino replied when asked to highlight her main qualities.
In another round, fellow candidate Melissa Jimenez said that "Miss Venezuela has evolved and serves to empower women."
"A woman can inspire others to follow their dreams," she added.
Miss Venezuela, which has been running since 1952, is normally big business in the crisis-wracked Latin American country, but it is suffering from the same difficulties as the rest of the population.
One of those is frequent blackouts and a spokeswoman for the pageant last week revealed that the contest did not have enough money to put in place contingency measures in case of a power outage.
Several beauty queens sent messages of solidarity to the Venezuelan people.
"I wanted to share with you how much love and support I have for all of you in Venezuela right now who are going through a very difficult time," former Miss Universe Natalie Glebova said.
Timeline
Popular in World
-
Britain's Johnson suffers first electoral setback as PM
-
Britain to share expriences of dealing with women, children in conflict with SA
-
Who are the world's wealthiest people?
-
Australian woman allegedly beheads mother in 'horrific' crime
-
'El Chapo' enters US supermax prison in Colorado
-
Trump disavows 'send her back' rally chant, many Republicans alarmed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.