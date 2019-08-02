District Six land ruling hailed as a major victory for the whole country

Legal representative for the claimants Laura Macfarlane said the ruling was a major victory.

CAPE TOWN - Lawyers for District Six land claimants said Friday’s court ruling was a victory for the everyday citizen.

The Land Claims Court has found former Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane did not comply with a court order to come up with a proper plan for restitution.

This order then fell on her successor Minister Thoko Didiza, however, her predecessor has been ordered to pay for court proceedings on 17 of April.

The department also has to pay the costs of the claimants’ legal fees.

“It's a real victory not only for the District Six claimants but for the country in general in terms of holding departments and state actors to account, particularly ministers who act unreasonably, and it shows that they are under the law and there will be personal costs and personal implications for not doing their job correctly."

Land Claims Court acting Judge President Yasmin Meer said she hoped the judgment would go a long way in resolving the District Six land claim matter.