District Six land ruling hailed as a major victory for the whole country
Legal representative for the claimants Laura Macfarlane said the ruling was a major victory.
CAPE TOWN - Lawyers for District Six land claimants said Friday’s court ruling was a victory for the everyday citizen.
The Land Claims Court has found former Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane did not comply with a court order to come up with a proper plan for restitution.
This order then fell on her successor Minister Thoko Didiza, however, her predecessor has been ordered to pay for court proceedings on 17 of April.
The department also has to pay the costs of the claimants’ legal fees.
Legal representative for the claimants Laura Macfarlane said the ruling was a major victory.
“It's a real victory not only for the District Six claimants but for the country in general in terms of holding departments and state actors to account, particularly ministers who act unreasonably, and it shows that they are under the law and there will be personal costs and personal implications for not doing their job correctly."
Land Claims Court acting Judge President Yasmin Meer said she hoped the judgment would go a long way in resolving the District Six land claim matter.
Happy singing outside court after the judgment. MM pic.twitter.com/5zgYXly68B— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 2, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Stuart Baxter quits as Bafana Bafana head coach
-
Some shop owners, vendors in Joburg CBD refuse to trade after police clashes
-
Joburg police deny vendors' claims of inhumane treatment during raids
-
Mkhwebane to study latest court ruling against her
-
ANC NEC disbands Western Cape PEC
-
Street vendors, law enforcement clash in JHB CBD
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.