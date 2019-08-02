Didiza in court over District Six land claims matter
The Land Claims Court will rule on whether to hold the Land Reform Minister in contempt of court because government failed to provide a proper plan for restitution.
CAPE TOWN - District Six land claimants are back in court on Friday as they continue their fight to return to land they were forcibly removed from during apartheid.
The Land Claims Court will rule on whether to hold the Land Reform Minister in contempt of court because government failed to provide a proper plan for restitution.
The court had ordered government to come up with a comprehensive plan by February, but claimants were unhappy with the presentation.
Former Land Reform minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane had promised government would have a final plan to deliver restitution to District Six claimants by the end of August.
During her testimony on the matter in May, Nkoana-Mashabane admitted they failed to come up with a proper plan as ordered by the court in November.
Today the court will decide whether to hold her successor, Minister Thoko Didiza, in contempt of court.
Didiza has not yet said anything on whether the end-of-August deadline will be realised or the progress in redeveloping the area for restitution.
