Court finds Land Reform Minister non-compliant in District Six matter

The Western Cape High Court has found the Land Reform Minister in contempt of court for not drawing up a comprehensive plan to return former residents to the historic neighbourhood.

The homeless have found shelter on the open District Six land near Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas
The homeless have found shelter on the open District Six land near Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Land Claims Court has ruled in favour of District Six land claimants once again.

It found that former Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane did not comply with a court order to come up with a proper plan for restitution.

This order now falls on her successor Minister Thoko Didiza.

The court has also ordered the Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform department to pay the costs of the claimants' legal fees.

Acting Judge President Yasmin Meer found that the former minister failed to adhere to a November court ruling which ordered her to come up with a proper restitution plan.

Meer said that in failing to do so, the minister was grossly unreasonable in carrying out her constitutional duties.

Meer added that she hoped Friday's judgment went a long way in resolving the District Six land claim matter.

