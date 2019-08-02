Cops tighten security after several Post Offices robbed

Post Office buildings in areas including Hout Bay, Kuils River and Kenilworth have been hit over the past months.

CAPE TOWN - Police said that security measures were being tightened nationally following a spate of robberies in which Post Office outlets had been targeted in Cape Town.

The Post Offices’ Martie Gilchrist said: "We have started with a project to harden our outlets for robberies. We are minimising cash on hand."