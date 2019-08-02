City of Tshwane, unions reach deal to end municipal workers' strike
In a tweet on Friday morning, the City of Tshwane said that the strike had now been terminated and it would work to restore services.
JOHANNESBURG - After four days of striking over pay disparities in the municipality, the City of Tshwane has reached an agreement with union Samwu.
The strike started on Monday and saw the city thrown into chaos as workers blocked main roads with buses and trucks.
Workers had demanded an 18% salary increase.
Please note the Employer, IMATU and SAMWU have reached an agreement. The unprotected strike has been terminated. Details to follow. We'll work tirelessly to restore services.— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) August 2, 2019
