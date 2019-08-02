View all in Latest
City of Tshwane, unions reach deal to end municipal workers' strike

In a tweet on Friday morning, the City of Tshwane said that the strike had now been terminated and it would work to restore services.

City of Tshwane municipal workers protest in the city centre demanding an 18% salary increase. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
City of Tshwane municipal workers protest in the city centre demanding an 18% salary increase. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - After four days of striking over pay disparities in the municipality, the City of Tshwane has reached an agreement with union Samwu.

The strike started on Monday and saw the city thrown into chaos as workers blocked main roads with buses and trucks.

In a tweet on Friday morning, the city said that the strike had now been terminated and it would work to restore services.

Workers had demanded an 18% salary increase.

