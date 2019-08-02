Case of Manenberg teen who raped cousin (4) postponed

The 18-year-old accused allegedly raped his cousin while the girl's mother was at the shop.

CAPE TOWN - CAPE TOWN - An 18-year-old from Manenberg has been charged with raping his four-year-old cousin.

The man appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday following his arrest earlier this week.

The case has been postponed to 23 August and the teenager would remain in custody.

The 18-year-old accused allegedly raped his cousin while the girl's mother was at the shop.

Manenberg resident Natalie Michels attended court proceedings and said when the woman returned home her child was crying.

It's understood she told her mother what had happened.

The mother took her child to a nearby medical facility where it was revealed the girl had been raped.

Authorities tracked down the suspect on Wednesday.