Case of Manenberg teen who raped cousin (4) postponed
The 18-year-old accused allegedly raped his cousin while the girl's mother was at the shop.
CAPE TOWN - CAPE TOWN - An 18-year-old from Manenberg has been charged with raping his four-year-old cousin.
The man appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday following his arrest earlier this week.
The case has been postponed to 23 August and the teenager would remain in custody.
The 18-year-old accused allegedly raped his cousin while the girl's mother was at the shop.
Manenberg resident Natalie Michels attended court proceedings and said when the woman returned home her child was crying.
It's understood she told her mother what had happened.
The mother took her child to a nearby medical facility where it was revealed the girl had been raped.
Authorities tracked down the suspect on Wednesday.
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane to study latest court ruling against her
-
Denel sees light at the end of liquidity tunnel
-
JHB CBD foreign traders to establish committee following clash with cops
-
Stuart Baxter quits as Bafana Bafana head coach
-
Tourists cancelling SA trips due to attacks - tour guide
-
ANC NEC: Western Cape PEC disbanded due to infighting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.