Business Leadership SA supports draft Party Funding Act regulations

CAPE TOWN - Public hearings into draft regulations of the Political Party Funding Act have resumed on Friday in Cape Town.

The first session saw Business Leadership South Africa making inputs to the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa.

The hearings started on Thursday and saw civil society organisations making submissions and would conclude on Friday with the African National Congress making a submission.

Business Leadership South Africa’s Busisiwe Mavuso said her organisation supported the draft regulations as these would go a long way in creating ethical leadership.

She said South Africa found itself in an economic crisis because of the influence of business on political parties.

“The reason why we find ourselves in this economic crisis is precisely that we allowed corruption to run as rampant as it has run.”

Mavuso also questioned the maximum amount of R50 million an individual can donate in one year.

“…Because if we allow such huge amounts to go through that system again, we are worried that we are opening ourselves to that which we are trying to prevent by implementing this act.”