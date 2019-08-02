Britain to share expriences of dealing with women, children in conflict with SA
High Commissioner Nigel Casey made this offer when he spoke at the Dirco deliberations on drafting a framework for women in peacekeeping and conflict resolution.
PRETORIA - Britain’s ready to share experiences with South Africa in dealing with the treatment of woman and children in conflict.
High Commissioner Nigel Casey made this offer when he spoke at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation deliberations on drafting a framework for women in peacekeeping and conflict resolution.
Casey said Britain had a woman head of state for 67 years and two women prime ministers.
However, it was yet to reach the gender parity that the Cabinet in South has achieved.
He said Britain acknowledged that beating apartheid gave South Africa global recognition in resolving conflict.
Casey got an enthusiastic audience response when he recited a familiar rallying call from that struggle.
“Wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo. Yes, you strike a woman, you strike a rock,” he said.
He said Britain and South Africa shared a commitment to peace and security.
