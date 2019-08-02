Baxter: I had health concerns while coaching Bafana
Stuart Baxter confirmed that ahead of the must-win qualifier against Libya in March, doctors feared he may have cancer.
JOHANNESBURG - Stuart Baxter has for the first time revealed how he dealt with health concerns while coaching Bafana Bafana.
The 65-year-old announced his resignation on Friday.
Baxter confirmed that ahead of the must-win qualifier against Libya in March, doctors feared he may have cancer.
“It was amazingly difficult for me to concentrate, knowing that when I got back, I was going to get results that were going to tell me I have cancer or not.”
It was still unclear what the future held for Baxter post-Bafana, with the coach himself admitting he could return to his home country of England.
Meanwhile, the South African Football Association said they would start the search for a new coach on Saturday.
