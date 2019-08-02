Banyana Banyana secure second win of the Cosafa tournament
Coach Desiree Ellis made five changes from the side faced Comoros on Wednesday bringing back captain Janine van Wyk in place of Bambanani Mbane.
CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana have secured a second win of the Cosafa Women's Championship with a 3-1 victory over Malawi in Port Elizabeth on Friday.
Ellis' team came from behind with goals from Lebohang Ramalepe, Noxolo Cesane and Amanda Mthandi after Malawi took an early lead through Asimenye Simwaka, scoring her first international goal on her second appearance for the national team.
Next match for Banyana Banyana would be against Madagascar; it would the last match of the group stages.
