ANC NEC: Western Cape PEC disbanded due to infighting
The NEC announced the decision in the statement on Friday, saying it was concerned by the functioning of the PEC, with infighting taking place in the public eye.
CAPE TOWN - A decision by the African National Congress (ANC)'s a national executive committee (NEC) to disband the Western Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) followed months of public squabbling between party leaders.
The NEC announced the decision in a statement on Friday, saying it was concerned by the functioning of the PEC, with infighting taking place in the public eye.
Earlier this year, the PEC asked the NEC to set plans in motion to elect new leadership before the end of the year, with an eye on a gathering before the end of September.
ANC Western Cape spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said they were committed to organisational renewal and unity.
“We call on all ANC members to commit themselves to renewal and taking our organisation further.”
The decision by the NEC followed several difficult months for ANC provincial leadership.
Following the May elections, former Western Cape ANC spokesperson Lionel Adendorf took the party to court after being fired.
ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs also penned an open letter to members, saying the party's poor performance was due to factionalism and internal divisions.
Now, the party's national leadership has stepped in, saying the PEC's growing internal disintegration, which was playing out in public, has made it difficult for the committee to perform its duties.
More in Politics
-
Zandile Gumede’s supporters hit back at SACP
-
Business Leadership SA supports draft Party Funding Act regulations
-
ANC NEC disbands Western Cape PEC
-
Ramaphosa has constitutional duty to ensure PP's effectiveness, court told
-
ANC, Busa, BLSA to make voices heard on Political Party Funding Act
-
KZN ANC committee to discuss Zandile Gumede’s future
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.