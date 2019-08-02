ANC NEC: Western Cape PEC disbanded due to infighting

The NEC announced the decision in the statement on Friday, saying it was concerned by the functioning of the PEC, with infighting taking place in the public eye.

CAPE TOWN - A decision by the African National Congress (ANC)'s a national executive committee (NEC) to disband the Western Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) followed months of public squabbling between party leaders.

The NEC announced the decision in a statement on Friday, saying it was concerned by the functioning of the PEC, with infighting taking place in the public eye.

Earlier this year, the PEC asked the NEC to set plans in motion to elect new leadership before the end of the year, with an eye on a gathering before the end of September.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said they were committed to organisational renewal and unity.

“We call on all ANC members to commit themselves to renewal and taking our organisation further.”

The decision by the NEC followed several difficult months for ANC provincial leadership.

Following the May elections, former Western Cape ANC spokesperson Lionel Adendorf took the party to court after being fired.

ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs also penned an open letter to members, saying the party's poor performance was due to factionalism and internal divisions.

Now, the party's national leadership has stepped in, saying the PEC's growing internal disintegration, which was playing out in public, has made it difficult for the committee to perform its duties.