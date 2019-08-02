ANC NEC disbands Western Cape PEC

The party said that the decision was taken by the national executive committee at last week's meeting.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Western Cape provincial executive committee has been disbanded.

The party's national executive committee made the announcement in a statement released on Friday.

The committee said that the PEC's mandate had already ended.

It said it was concerned about the functioning of the PEC, with on-going internal squabbles playing out in public.

In the meantime, an interim committee would be set up to run ANC affairs in the province.