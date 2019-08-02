ANC NEC disbands Western Cape PEC
The party said that the decision was taken by the national executive committee at last week's meeting.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Western Cape provincial executive committee has been disbanded.
The party's national executive committee made the announcement in a statement released on Friday.
The committee said that the PEC's mandate had already ended.
It said it was concerned about the functioning of the PEC, with on-going internal squabbles playing out in public.
In the meantime, an interim committee would be set up to run ANC affairs in the province.
ANC NEC DISBANDS THE WESTERN CAPE PROVINCIAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE pic.twitter.com/QoDaDgyny1— African National Congress (@MYANC) August 2, 2019
