Go

ANC NEC disbands Western Cape PEC

The party said that the decision was taken by the national executive committee at last week's meeting.

ANC protesters gather at Zoo Lake to protest against 'The Spear'. Picture: EWN.
ANC protesters gather at Zoo Lake to protest against 'The Spear'. Picture: EWN.
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Western Cape provincial executive committee has been disbanded.

The party's national executive committee made the announcement in a statement released on Friday.

The committee said that the PEC's mandate had already ended.

It said it was concerned about the functioning of the PEC, with on-going internal squabbles playing out in public.

In the meantime, an interim committee would be set up to run ANC affairs in the province.

Timeline

More in Politics

