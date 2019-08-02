ANC, Busa, BLSA to make voices heard on Political Party Funding Act

ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete said the party would raise issues regarding the threshold amount in terms of declaring funding when the party makes its submission today.

CAPE TOWN - Public hearings on draft regulations for the Political Party Funding Act will continue on Friday morning with input from business.

Thursday saw the Democratic Alliance (DA), civil society organisations like My Vote Counts, which took the matter to the Constitutional Court, and trade union federation Cosatu make submissions for and against some of the regulations.

Today will see business organisations like Business Unity South Africa and Business Leadership South Africa, as well as other political parties make further submissions.

ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete said the party would raise issues regarding the threshold amount in terms of declaring funding when the party makes its submission today.

Submissions have called on the funding threshold to be lowered from R100,000 to R50,000 so it covers even smaller parties.

IEC chief executive Sy Mamabolo said the submissions on day one of the hearings were of a technical nature and would be taken into account.

"There are also submissions which are very weighty and of a substantial nature."

He said the regulations would hopefully be ready by the local government elections in 2021.