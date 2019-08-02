ANC backs draft regulations for Political Party Funding Act
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) said it supported draft regulations that would govern political party funding, but it has raised a few concerns.
An ANC delegation including spokesperson Dakota Legoete, former Member of Parliament Vincent Smith and Andries Nel and NEC member Phoebe Potgieter-Gqubule have made submissions.
Friday was the last day of the IEC's public hearings into the matter following the recent promulgation of the political party funding act.
Potgieter-Gqubule said the proposed regulations could in certain instances make potential donors “nervous” of contravening the law and discourage them from making donations.
“There are certain issues we’d like to raise around donor uncertainty about the disclosure and obligations from them that may affect funding. It was already difficult for all parties to raise money in the last election
She told the public hearings the governing party relied heavily on volunteers and cash donations that are not always captured as individual donations.
She said the ANC has over 4,000 branches and this would make it hard to regulate as each branch collects donations.
Legoete said despite a few concerns, the party supports the legislation.
“The act, the regulations… we’re in full support of them as the ANC. We’re confident that they will assist us.”
