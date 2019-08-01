WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa court challenge of PP remedial action vs Gordhan
President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to have the remedial action against Pravin Gordhan temporarily suspended.
PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria is hearing an application against the Public Protector by President Cyril Ramaphosa who wants to have the remedial action against Pravin Gordhan temporarily suspended.
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane had found Gordhan unlawfully and improperly authorised former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement.
WATCH: High Court ruling
When Mkhwebane submitted her report, she did not include deadlines in it for Ramaphosa to implement the remedial action.
It was only after Ramaphosa told her that he would await the outcome of a review application brought by Gordhan that Mkhwebane instructed the president in correspondence to discipline the minister.
Ramaphosa has argued that it would be prudent to await the outcome of the review application before implementing its remedial action.
