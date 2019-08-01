View all in Latest
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa court challenge of PP remedial action vs Gordhan

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to have the remedial action against Pravin Gordhan temporarily suspended.

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane delivering her findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa on 19 July 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria is hearing an application against the Public Protector by President Cyril Ramaphosa who wants to have the remedial action against Pravin Gordhan temporarily suspended.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane had found Gordhan unlawfully and improperly authorised former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement.

WATCH: High Court ruling

When Mkhwebane submitted her report, she did not include deadlines in it for Ramaphosa to implement the remedial action.

It was only after Ramaphosa told her that he would await the outcome of a review application brought by Gordhan that Mkhwebane instructed the president in correspondence to discipline the minister.

Ramaphosa has argued that it would be prudent to await the outcome of the review application before implementing its remedial action.

Timeline

Comments

