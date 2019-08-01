US-South Korea military exercises still on despite North's warnings
The affirmation of the annual, joint exercises came amid a series of missile launches by North Korea, one of which it called a "solemn warning to the South Korean warmongers" over the planned military drills.
WASHINGTON - Joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea will go ahead, a Pentagon official said on Wednesday, after missile tests and calls for the drills' cancellation by North Korea.
The affirmation of the annual, joint exercises came amid a series of missile launches by North Korea, one of which it called a "solemn warning to the South Korean warmongers" over the planned military drills.
But despite Pyongyang's warning that the exercises could also derail further talks with Washington in the long-running diplomatic process over its nuclear and missile programmes, the senior US official said there is "no adjustment or change in plans that we're aware of."
"We have to do two things: we have to give the diplomats appropriate space for their diplomacy and help create an environment that's conducive to the talks when they resume - which we expect," the official said on condition of anonymity.
Washington stations nearly 30,000 troops in the South to defend it from its neighbour, which invaded in 1950.
The annual exercises between the US and South Korea have repeatedly raised the ire of the North, which sees them as a rehearsal for an invasion of its territory.
North Korea launched two missiles Thursday of last week, then followed it up with the firing of two more missiles from its eastern coast on Wednesday, according to the South's military.
The missiles fired last week travelled much farther - one of them going nearly 700 kilometres - than Wednesday's, and also reached a higher altitude, 50 kilometres compared to 30.
UN Security Council resolutions ban the North from ballistic missile launches.
Popular in World
-
Indian coffee tycoon Siddhartha's body found - police
-
Australian woman allegedly beheads mother in 'horrific' crime
-
China halts individual travel to Taiwan
-
Who are the world's wealthiest people?
-
Biden and Harris do battle, face attacks in combative US Democratic debate
-
Italy lets in stranded migrants after striking EU deal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.