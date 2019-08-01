Tourists cancelling SA trips due to attacks - tour guide

The Table Mountain Watch group said at least 14 people were attacked in the park since January, significantly down from the 42 attacks during the same period last year.

CAPE TOWN - A tour guide said a number of foreigners have cancelled trips to South Africa after hearing of attacks on tourists.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian Ivan Ivanov was robbed and murdered while hiking near Hout Bay.

The Table Mountain Watch group said at least 14 people were attacked in the park since January, significantly down from the 42 attacks during the same period last year.

Tour guide Ida Torres said she was concerned that ongoing attacks on tourists were having a devastating impact on the industry.

Late last year, she took a group of tourists to the Simons Town area and while they were having lunch, their bus was broken into and valuables were stolen.

Torres said a honeymoon couple, part of the same tour group, was held at gunpoint while walking on Signal Hill.

“I must be very honest, we’ve lost a lot of tourists because of the crime,” she said.

Torres said she no longer allowed members of her tour groups to get off the bus while visiting the iconic Bo-Kaap community due to an apparent rise in crime in that area.

She said police visibility was desperately needed in and around popular tourist spots in the Cape.