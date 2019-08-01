Timothy Omotoso awaits details of charges in human trafficking case
Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso and two women face a string of charges, including human trafficking, rape and racketeering.
CAPE TOWN - A pastor accused of sex trafficking will on Thursday hear whether the State will be forced to provide more details around the charges he faces.
Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso and two women face a string of charges, including human trafficking, rape and racketeering.
Today's ruling came after the defence brought a new application in the Port Elizabeth High Court, where the trial was scheduled to start afresh in front of a new judge.
The defence wanted the court to compel the State to supply additional particulars about the charges.
Advocate Peter Daubermann said that the current charge sheet lacked the dates, times and places where the alleged offences occurred.
He argued that the accused would not be able to provide alibis because the charges were vague.
But Advocate Nceba Ntelwa argued that the defence had previously requested more details, which he said were given.
He said that they did not have the specifics the defence was requesting and claimed the defence accepted this.
Ntelwa maintained they were able to build a defence from the information provided.
Popular in Local
-
One of Khayelitsha's quadruplets dies
-
High court to hear Ramaphosa bid to halt PP remedial action vs Gordhan
-
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa court challenge of PP remedial action vs Gordhan
-
CARTOON: The political tussle
-
14 armed robberies in CT CBD in last 10 days - GP/OK CID
-
Parly committee to look into probe of Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.