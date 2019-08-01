Timothy Omotoso awaits details of charges in human trafficking case

Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso and two women face a string of charges, including human trafficking, rape and racketeering.

CAPE TOWN - A pastor accused of sex trafficking will on Thursday hear whether the State will be forced to provide more details around the charges he faces.

Today's ruling came after the defence brought a new application in the Port Elizabeth High Court, where the trial was scheduled to start afresh in front of a new judge.

The defence wanted the court to compel the State to supply additional particulars about the charges.

Advocate Peter Daubermann said that the current charge sheet lacked the dates, times and places where the alleged offences occurred.

He argued that the accused would not be able to provide alibis because the charges were vague.

But Advocate Nceba Ntelwa argued that the defence had previously requested more details, which he said were given.

He said that they did not have the specifics the defence was requesting and claimed the defence accepted this.

Ntelwa maintained they were able to build a defence from the information provided.